‘Why would I want to go to Newcastle’ – Sutton urges player to reject Toon

Chris Sutton has urged Cameron Carter-Vickers to reject a move to Newcastle and stay at Celtic.

Sutton, a former Celtic player, has rubbished the idea that a move to Newcastle would be beneficial, and insists he should stay in Scotland.

“The fact that Champions League football is there – what an incentive. If I’m Carter-Vickers and I get the opportunity to go to Newcastle for example. Why would I want to go to Newcastle? Other than for the money,” said Sutton, speaking on the Record Celtic podcast.

Unfortunately for Sutton, the modern player is often tempted by an increased salary, rather than staying loyal to a club. Champions League football might be an attraction, but there’s no reason Newcastle can’t achieve that in a few years with their current spending power.