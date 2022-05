West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks is set to leave this club to join newly-promoted Fulham this summer.

Fredericks has spent a large proportion of the season on the bench, with Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal often chosen ahead of the 29-year-old.

According to the Evening Standard, Fredericks is set to join Fulham this summer, with his West Ham contract expiring.

Fredericks joined West Ham from Fulham, and now looks set to rejoin his former club, who were recently promoted to the Premier League.