Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi has decided to join Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle are set for a summer spending spree after their recent takeover, and the Atletico Madrid left-back looks set to join the North East club.

That’s according to Globo in Brazil, who believe Lodi is interested in making the switch to the Premier League.

The Brazilian would cost in the region of £42m, but it does present question marks as to whether Newcastle will permanently sign Matt Targett.