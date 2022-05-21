Antonio Conte has told on-loan goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini he doesn’t want to sign him permanently for Tottenham.

Gollini is currently Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper to Hugo Lloris, but reports suggest Conte is targeting a new goalkeeper this summer. The Sun have claimed that Sam Johnstone is a target for Spurs this summer, after he is set to leave West Brom on a free transfer.

The same report has also claimed that Conte has already told Gollini he won’t be staying at Tottenham next season, and he will return to his parent club following the expiration of his loan deal.

If Spurs can target a free transfer, such as Johnstone, then it could be smart business. Spending vast amounts of money on a goalkeeper who is going to sit on the bench for the majority of the season isn’t a wise decision financially.

Lloris is the current club captain at Tottenham, so it’s unlikely that a goalkeeper is going to come in and secure a starting position. If Johnstone is willing to come in and be a backup to the French number one, then the deal makes a lot of sense for Spurs.