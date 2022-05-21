Arsenal have had a club-record transfer bid rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to transfermarkt, Arsenal’s current record transfer deal is the signing of Nicolas Pepe, who cost the club a whopping £72m. However, The Gunners have reportedly attempted to break that record, having bid £76m for Osimhen, according to Calcio Mercato.

That bid was however rejected, with Napoli wanting around £92m for their star striker. Although Arsenal need a striker this summer, the transfer fee demanded by the Italian club is a little extortionate. The Nigerian forward is a proven goalscorer over the last few years, but he is still completely unproven in England.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both set to leave the club due to their contracts expiring, so Arsenal aren’t going to receive any transfer fee for the duo. Although the London club don’t appear to be short of cash, spending almost £100m on a player could come back to bite them, especially considering how ineffective the signing of Pepe has been.

Spending large sums of money on younger players who aren’t proven in the Premier League can be risky business, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to meet Napoli’s asking price.