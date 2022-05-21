Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka’s contract is due to expire in 2023, but The Gunners do have the option to extend it by another year.

However, with Saka being one of Arsenal’s brightest talents, they understandably want to tie him down to a longer contract. The 20-year-old seems happy at the club, but he is reportedly reluctant to sign a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Saka wants a release clause inserted into his new contract, to offer him a way out of the club in the future. Although settled and enjoying his time under Mikel Arteta, he is desperate to play in the Champions League, so if Arsenal do fail to qualify in the future, he could seek a move.

Release clauses are mandatory in the Spanish league, but they’re a bit of a rarity in the English game. Arsenal will undoubtedly be demanding an extortionate fee for the England international, so Saka is looking to negotiate a clause which means he isn’t priced out of leaving in the future.

Finding a release clause that suits both parties is going to be difficult. Arsenal won’t want to lose one of their academy products without a substantial fee, and Saka won’t want Champions League clubs feeling they can’t afford to purchase the Arsenal man.