Arsenal want favour returned from Barcelona as interest in defender grows

Arsenal decided in January to rip up the contract of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and allow the forward to join Barcelona for free and now the Gunners want that favour returned.

According to Todofichajes, Mikel Arteta is interested in defender Samuel Umtiti but will only move for the Frenchman if he is available for free. The 28-year-old has a contract with Barca until 2026 but is nowhere near the first team at present and given the club’s financial situation, getting the player’s wages off the books could benefit the La Liga giants when looking for recruitments this summer.

Arsenal have already contacted Barcelona over a move, after previously speaking with Umtiti, who could look to relaunch his career in the Premier League.

The World Cup winner joined Barca in 2016 from Lyon but his career in Catalunya has been a bit of a disaster. The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries and when given a chance, the centre-back hasn’t lived up to expectations. The 28-year-old is way down the pecking order in Xavi’s plans and therefore, a move would do his career a lot of good.

Arsenal are aware of Umtiti’s physical issues according to Todofichajes but are willing to take a risk, so now it’s up to Barcelona to move on and decide whether the World Cup winner can head to the Emirates for free.