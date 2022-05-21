Eddie Howe has revolutionised Newcastle United.

Despite only becoming the club’s manager in November last year, the former Bournemouth boss is a standout candidate to be crowned this season’s ‘Manager of the Season’.

Having taken on the Magpies when they were starring at possible relegation, Howe has transformed the playing squad he inherited while also making some incredibly successful winter signings.

The Toon now find themselves 12th in the Premier League table with the possibility of finishing as high as ninth also on the cards, should other results on the final day go in their favour.

Predicting what could be in store for the 44-year-old, British super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal believes it won’t be too long before the Magpies, under the guidance of Howe, are challenging for European football.

“If he [Howe] gets the backing, which I am sure he will, added to the fact he has very good people around him, England coach Graeme Jones, for example, then he’ll continue to go from strength to strength and certainly head towards the European spots,” Segal said during an exclusive interview.

Going on to agree that the ex-Cherries boss is a contender to be crowned the best manager of the season, Segal said: “When it comes to ‘Manger of the Season’ candidates, it’s easy to say Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, but Howe for me is the one.

“When he came in, they looked dead and buried and sure, he made some very good signings in January but he’s also got the absolute maximum out of the players that were already there.”

Since Howe was unveiled as Steve Bruce’s successor he has won a total of 12 and drawn nine Premier League games out of the 26 his side has played.

As per FootyStats, the English manager’s remarkable achievements since taking over now see the Magpies boast an average of 1.52 points taken per game.