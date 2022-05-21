Everton could be forced to sell star duo to ease Financial Fair Play fears

Everton could be forced to sell one of Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer to ease their Financial Fair Play fears.

With Everton in financial bother heightened by the pandemic, they could be forced to sell some of their star players this summer. Although these players will have to be replaced, Everton may look to sell one of their prized assets with significant value, and target players worth a lot less money.

According to 90min, Everton are resigned to losing at least one of Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin this summer, as they look to rebuild their squad and ease their financial fair play fears.

The report also states that The Toffees are more willing to sell Calvert-Lewin, due to his recent injury trouble, and the fact that Richarlison has performed exceptionally, especially towards the end of the season.

If Everton were relegated, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see the pair leave, along with a host of others, but after they secured their Premier League status, Frank Lampard will be hoping he doesn’t have to lose a large percentage of his key players going into next season.