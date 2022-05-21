Everton star linked to Arsenal and Newcastle set to play final game on Sunday

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could play his last game for the Merseyside club on Sunday as the 25-year-old is expected to leave the club this summer.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Calvert-Lewin is eager for a new challenge and is likely to leave Goodison Park despite his Thursday night heroics.

The striker has been at Everton for six years and has played 163 times for the club in the Premier League. The Englishman has scored 45 goals and assisted a further 10 in blue and at 25, feels like now is the right time to move on from the club after narrowly avoiding relegation this campaign.

Two clubs seriously interested in Calvert-Lewin are Arsenal and Newcastle, who are on the lookout for a goalscorer this summer.

Arsenal are set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season as their contracts expire with the North London club and according to Football Insider, the 25-year-old has already told friends his preferred destination is the Gunners.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies are set to bid for the Everton striker this summer reports the Telegraph, which states that the 25-year-old is a priority target for Eddie Howe ahead of next season. The Tyneside club already have Callum Wilson to lead the line next campaign but whether Calvert-Lewin is set to replace the 30-year-old or partner him, remains to be seen.

This would be a great signing for both clubs as Calvert-Lewin is a proven Premier League goalscorer and is just entering his prime. The striker has a contract with Everton until 2025, therefore, with that amount of time left on his current deal, the fee for the 25-year-old could be a big one as Everton also need that money to find a suitable replacement and to improve their squad to avoid a repeat of this season.