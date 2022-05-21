“Everything is agreed with the player” – Brazil star on verge of joining Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United have already met with the agent of Lyon star Lucas Paqueta who could be heading to St.James’ Park this summer. 

This is according to Sean Casey, who has claimed on the Loaded HQ YouTube channel that everything is agreed with the Brazilain to move to the Premier League this summer.

When asked if Paqueta’s move to Newcastle is happening, Casey said: “I think it is, so I think everything is agreed with the player, they met with his agent over the last couple of weeks, so everything is in place there.”

Paqueta could be heading to Newcastle this summer
Paqueta would follow his fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, in swapping Lyon for Newcastle after the midfielder joined the Magpies in January and has gone on to be a huge success under Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle midfielder most likely had a role in convincing his countryman to join him in England and this would be an incredible signing for Howe, should the Toon boss line up with the pair in his midfield next season.

