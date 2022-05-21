West Ham United could complete two incredible deals to bring Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to the London Stadium at discounted prices this summer.

This is according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who told GIVEMESPORT: “They could be two relative bargains this summer if they do have relegation release clauses in their contracts at Leeds.

“Obviously, you’re going to face a lot of competition for the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, as we know, with Barcelona wanting Raphinha and the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester United all being linked with Kalvin Phillips as well.

“I think West Ham have got to be in there competing with these other clubs when you get players like this possibly available for decent fees.”

West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold sanctioned bids totalling £100million for Phillips and Raphinha in January, meaning either one of them would have become the Hammers’ club-record signing, but Leeds opted to reject both big-money proposals.

It looks like the Irons could compete for their signatures again this summer as the relegation clauses in the player’s contracts make for a really good bargain considering the pair are Leeds’ best players.

As O’Rourke states, there is a lot of competition for the duo and with some major clubs involved, this would be a really hard operation to pull off but should West Ham do it, this would no doubt be one of the stories of the transfer window.