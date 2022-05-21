Liverpool to offer star forward new contract but won’t include major pay rise amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a contract extension in the near future but have no plans to hand him a major pay rise with the forward now in his thirties.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Mane wants to stay at Anfield and the Liverpool hierarchy, led by owners Fenway Sports Group and manager Jurgen Klopp, wants to keep him.

The Senegal international’s contract expires in 2023 and has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent weeks. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the Liverpool forward and according to BILD’s Christian Falk, the French club are now the frontrunner to land Mane ahead of Bayern, after offering the 30-year-old a big-money contract to join them at the end of the season.

Mane is a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s side and has excelled recently in a central role after the arrival of Luis Diaz in January. The 30-year-old has 22 goals and five assists from 49 appearances in all competitions this season and is having an incredible 2022, after winning the African Nations Cup with Senegal and helping his country to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, whilst also winning both domestic cups with Liverpool.

Mane’s future still remains uncertain but Liverpool fans will be happy to know that the club will do its best to keep their star forward. Mane won’t have his current package worth nearly £200,000-a-week increased significantly states Football Insider, which leaves the door open for PSG to tempt him to come to Paris from that angle.

This also gives an insight into how the Reds will approach contract talks with their other two forward stars, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are also out of contract in 2023 and have uncertain futures at the club.