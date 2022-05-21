Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he still has the ability to play in the Premier League, but Manchester United do have to consider replacing him in the long term.

The Portuguese star is reaching the latter stages of his career, and with Edinson Cavani set to leave on a free transfer, the Manchester club will be targeting a striker to rival Ronaldo next season.

According to CBS Sports, Manchester United are set to make a move for Jonathan David this summer, and Erik ten Hag has been following the Canadian striker for some time now.

Manchester United can’t rely on Ronaldo forever.

Although Ronaldo may not need replacing immediately, as he gets older, he’s going to find it difficult to play as many games as usual. David is still only 22-years-old, so can be brought in to rival Ronaldo for his place, and eventually take over the starting role when Ronaldo moves on.

David has managed 69 goals in 178 games in his short career so far and has an even better goal ratio for his country.

With Manchester United possibly playing in the Europa Conference League next season, it will be an excellent chance for them to rest Ronaldo, and allow David to gain some experience whilst adapting to Ten Hag’s system.