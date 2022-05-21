Manchester United include a few surprise names in their squad with Cristiano Ronaldo absent.

The Athletic have reported that Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final game of the season due to a hip flexor issue. This isn’t the first occurence of this injury for the Portuguese man, which could be a bit of a concern for him as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

The United squad will now include youngsters Charlie Savage, Alvaro Fernandez, and Shola Shoretire, according to Manchester Evening News.

Savage was recently rewarded for his fine form in the Manchester United youth team’s with a new long-term contract, and could be rewarded even further with his first Premier League start on Sunday.

Ronaldo isn’t the only absentee from the Manchester United squad, with Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones, and Luke Shaw potentially ruled out. Paul Pogba is also set to miss what would have been his final game for the club, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

With Manchester United having very little to play for, it could be an opportunity to give some of the younger players a chance, and see whether they are ready to be a part of the first-team next season. A loan move for all three could be an option, but they may well be ready to make the step up.