Manchester United learn asking price for Barcelona star

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have learnt the asking price for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be in the market for a right-back this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking set to leave the club, according to Sky Sports.

Diogo Dalot could be the only option at right-back for Manchester United, and they could be set to make a move for Dest. The American right-back has been offered to United, according to 90min, and a recent report from Marca has revealed he would cost in the region on €25m.

Considering his age, the 21-year-old could be a bargain if Manchester United manage to secure his signature. Although Dalot could be staying at the club, he failed to nail down a starting spot this season, so signing an upgrade could be a priority for Ten Hag in the summer.

Ten Hag would have worked with Dest during his time at Ajax, so he’s aware of his capabilities as a defender. With time on his side, the Dutch manager could develop Dest into an excellent full-back, and it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt, having played in a Ten Hag system in the past.

