Manchester United have learnt the asking price for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be in the market for a right-back this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking set to leave the club, according to Sky Sports.

Diogo Dalot could be the only option at right-back for Manchester United, and they could be set to make a move for Dest. The American right-back has been offered to United, according to 90min, and a recent report from Marca has revealed he would cost in the region on €25m.

Considering his age, the 21-year-old could be a bargain if Manchester United manage to secure his signature. Although Dalot could be staying at the club, he failed to nail down a starting spot this season, so signing an upgrade could be a priority for Ten Hag in the summer.

Ten Hag would have worked with Dest during his time at Ajax, so he’s aware of his capabilities as a defender. With time on his side, the Dutch manager could develop Dest into an excellent full-back, and it shouldn’t take him too long to adapt, having played in a Ten Hag system in the past.