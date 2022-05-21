Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but staying under Erik ten Hag could still be an option.

Mata had been linked with a move back to Spain, with Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Valencia all interested in signing the midfielder, according to Fichajes.

After the Spaniard was given a start against Brentford in Manchester United’s final home game of the season, many fans believed it was Ralf Rangnick’s way of giving Mata a send-off, as he was going to be leaving the club at the end of the season.

However, in a recent interview with The Athletic, Mata has suggested he could still stay at the club going into next season.

“I will see when we speak how we feel. What his ideas are, after that a decision will be made,” said Mata.

Manchester United feels like home to Mata.

If Ten Hag believes Mata is in his plans, then staying at the club where he is comfortable and has been for eight years could be the best option. However, the Dutch manager may want to go down a similar route that he took at Ajax, where he opted to show faith in younger players.

“It wasn’t an easy season at all with the pandemic and that personal tragedy. I didn’t want to end my career at Manchester United that way, without fans in the stadium, with all that I have lived over the last months,” added Mata.

It seems the 34-year-old still believes he has unfinished business at Manchester United, and still feels he has a lot to give despite his age.