Newcastle and West Ham interested in Chelsea star but face competition from several big clubs

Chelsea loan star Armando Broja is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli, alongside Premier League sides Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton.

Broja is currently on loan at Southampton and has impressed many this season with his performances for the Saints. The 20-year-old has scored nine goals across 38 games in all competitions this season and his drop off in goals recently has coincided with Southampton’s poor run of form.

It remains unclear how much Broja would cost one of the interested parties, but according to GOAL, some reports have valued him at around £25million, as the striker has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

Thomas Tuchel’s view will be key to the long-term future of the Albania international, who is likely to be attracted by the chance to play first-team football elsewhere.

West Ham will reportedly be looking to add another striker to their ranks this summer as Michail Antonio was clearly overplayed during the current campaign, which saw the Hammers striker’s numbers dip off after such a promising start to the season.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have prioritised the signing of a striker this summer and have heavily been linked to a move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Should the Magpies want to spread their money across the board, Broja could be a good signing to support Callum Wilson next season, with the aim of the 20-year-old eventually taking over the role.

There are a lot of clubs involved in this race and predicting Broja’s next side is a hard one. Chelsea could easily say that they want to keep the striker and that would put an end to any race before it gets started.