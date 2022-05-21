Paul Merson tips West Ham attacker for big-money move this summer

Paul Merson has suggested that Jarrod Bowen could secure a big-money move away from West Ham in the summer transfer window after an incredible season under David Moyes.

The forward has been the Irons’ best player alongside Declan Rice this campaign and that has attracted attention from clubs such as Liverpool, who are said to be seriously interested in the Englishman according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Bowen has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 13 across 50 games this season and last week’s performance against Manchester City, in which the 25-year-old scored two goals, shows how important he has been for his side.

The forward moved to the London Stadium for around £22million back in January 2020, reported Sky Sports, and if the player is to be sold in the near future, the fee will be a lot further north of that mark.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, pundit Paul Merson stated why he thinks it could be a possibility that Bowen moves this summer. The former Arsenal man said:

“West Ham were outstanding against Manchester City, with Jarrod Bowen grabbing the headlines once again with a fantastic first-half brace. I really like him, he’s had an outstanding season and could well secure a big move this summer. That said, West Ham are also a big club, so it remains to be seen what happens to him.”

Bowen has a contract with West Ham until 2025 and it is unlikely that the 25-year-old will leave the Hammers this summer. However, that move is destined for the future and if a big-money offer comes in during the upcoming window, the Irons could find it hard to reject it.