Premier League Player of the Season confirmed

The Premier League player of the year has been announced, and Mohamed Salah has missed out on the award after an excellent season.

Phil Foden was recently announced as Young Player of the Season, beating the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka to the award.

He isn’t the only Manchester City man to win an award today, as Kevin De Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season, as seen below.

De Bruyne started the season slowly but has managed 22 goals and assists with one game to go. Manchester City currently lead the Premier League and look set to win the title.

Salah may feel hard done by, after managing 35 goals and assists in just 34 games, even after going through multiple dry spells, especially after returning from the African Cup of Nations tournament.

However, it’s difficult to argue with De Bruyne’s contribution this season, and you often have to look past statistics when judging a player. The Belgian midfielder is pivotal to how Manchester City play, and they wouldn’t be where they are today without his midfield capabilities.

He’s not only a creator, but his ability to press and help out defensively means he’s highly regarded as the best player in the Premier League.