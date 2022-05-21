Premier League Young Player of the Year crowned

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has been crowned the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 21-year-old is on the verge of winning his fourth Premier League title with Man City this season, should they beat Aston Villa on Sunday, and has scored nine goals and assisted a further five across 27 matches during the current campaign.

Some of Foden’s most memorable performances this season came against Liverpool, Brighton and Leeds to name a few, and the Englishman is a deserved winner of the award.

The Man City player beat Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell to this season’s accolade, which is decided by a combination of public votes and an expert panel.

The youngster is a special talent and is destined for the top, going off the incredible moments he has shown us already in his short career and is being tipped by many to be England’s first Ballon d’Or winner since Michael Owen back in 2001.