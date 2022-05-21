Ilkay Gundogan looks set to leave Manchester City this summer, with Real Madrid and Arsenal interested in his services.

Gundogan and his team have been discussing his future at Manchester City, and there is a strong chance he will be leaving the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, as seen in the tweet below.

Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal – just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested.

Barcelona and Arsenal are mentioned as potential destination’s if Gundogan was to leave the club this summer, alongside a possible return to Germany, where he spent the majority of his career until joining Manchester City.

Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign Gundogan, according to reporter Ekrem Konur, in the tweet below. It now seems a move away from Manchester is the most likely option for the 31-year-old.

Arsenal will need midfield reinforcements this summer.

Mikel Arteta worked with Gundogan during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager, so he knows the German’s capabilities. With Thomas Partey’s injury record at the club, and having failed to find a regular midfield partner for him throughout the season, Gundogan could be the right man to bolster Arsenal’s midfield.

Real Madrid are blessed with immense talent in midfield positions, so a move to Spain seems the least likely. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are all reaching the latter stages of their career and will need replacing, but Gundogan himself is into his thirties.