Southampton are planning a sensational swoop to bring Gareth Bale back to the club he started his career, after falling out of favour at Real Madrid.

Bale looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer, as his agent has confirmed to Record, via the Daily Mail. The Welsh international hasn’t ruled out retiring from football entirely, but with the World Cup approaching this winter, Bale will want to be match fit to help his country.

Despite winning four Champions League’s and three league titles at Real Madrid, Bale has found himself struggling to get into the team in recent years and looks set to leave the club on a free transfer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Southampton will be looking to bring Bale back to England this summer, rejoining the club he started his footballing career. Bale burst onto the scene as a Southampton player, scoring his first goal aged just 16-years-old.

After originally starting as a left-back, Bale has developed into one of the most deadly winger’s we’ve seen in Europe, and despite reaching the end of his career, the motivation to succeed will still be there.

With the World Cup approaching, Bale will be desperate to pick up some momentum and fitness heading into the tournament.