Super-agent predicts what is next for Marina Granovskaia amid Chelsea sale

The ownership of Chelsea Football Club is on the verge of changing hands.

American business tycoon Todd Boehly is believed to be the front runner to buy the Premier League giants from long-time Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

The American was recently pictured in attendance at Stamford Bridge ahead of a business transaction that is expected to be somewhere between £2.5bn and £3bn (Daily Star).

However, while it is a given that the club will eventually be sold, many fans and pundits have been left wondering what could happen to some of the club’s biggest decision-makers.

MORE: Transfer journalist announces the decision of Kylian Mbappe

One of Abramovich’s most powerful and influential staff members is Russian-Canadian director Marina Granovskaia.

However, with the Russian tycoon set to depart the club soon, Granovskaia’s future has now been cast into major doubt.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, British super-agent and columnist Rob Segal has predicted that Chelsea’s new owners will look to part ways with Granovskaia and believes her future lies away from the English Premier League.

“The new American owners will want their own in and Granovskaia is Abramovich’s right-hand lady and part of his inner workings for many years, even before Chelsea, so they’ll definitely be looking to put their own mechanisms in place,” Segal said.

“When it comes to the possibility of her leaving Chelsea and staying in football, I don’t think from a global standpoint, that anybody is willing to employ Russians at the moment. I certainly can’t see her staying in the English game.”

Granovskaia joined the Blues’ board of directors almost 10-years-ago and has been a key figure in the club’s transfer and contract negotiations.

The 47-year-old was also integral in the club reaching a long-term agreement with sports brand giants Nike – a partnership that will run until 2032 and is worth £60m to the club annually.