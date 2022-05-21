Tammy Abraham breaks silence on future amid Arsenal interest

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move back to England, with Arsenal showing a lot of interest.

The former Chelsea man moved to Roma in search of regular first-team football, and the England international recently broke a record in Italy, becoming the highest ever English goalscorer in the league.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal were ready to offer Abraham a chance to return to England this summer, and were willing to pay £50m for his services.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards, and Abraham has refused to confirm he will be staying in Rome next season. “It’s been a good year for me, I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year. I love this club. They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here,” Abraham told DAZN, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

From the outside looking in, it seems Abraham is keeping his options open, but he’s currently playing the best football we’ve seen from him in his short career. The 24-year-old was possibly treated unfairly at Chelsea, especially towards the end of his time at the club.

He’s now found a team, manager, and fanbase who adore him, so there’s no reason he should be considering a move away from Roma at this time.