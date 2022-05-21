Tottenham Hotspur are keen to bring in a backup goalkeeper for number one Hugo Lloris and according to recent reports, has decided on Southampton’s Fraser Forster.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are hopeful of signing the English shot-stopper once the season comes to an end.

? Tottenham make Fraser Forster top target to back up Hugo Lloris next season & will aim to secure deal next week once PL campaign ends. 34yo has said #SaintsFC goodbyes. #THFC wanted a homegrown GK to replace Gollini. With @dansheldonsport @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/6MNhCDywa4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 21, 2022

Forster, 34, is a hugely experienced top-flight goalkeeper and one that is likely to provide any number one with decent competition.

Enjoying previous spells with the likes of Norwich City and Newcastle United, the former England international boasts over 450 professional appearances and one shy of a landmark 200 clean sheets.

Although the now-Saints keeper is far from a regular starter, after featuring in 19 Premier League games this season, it is clear he still has a lot to offer.

The fact the 34-year-old has English nationality means he can add to a squad’s home-grown members list – something that has become even more important for clubs following the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union.

Conte, who is likely to want chairman Daniel Levy to make several summer signings, will be hopeful he can do his first piece of business, which looks to be signing Forster from Southampton, as early as possible.

Aside from a new backup goalkeeper, according to super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti, Conte is also targeting several other positions.

“He wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players,” De Fanti wrote in his most recent exclusive column.

