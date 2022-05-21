Tottenham look set to rival Manchester United for the signing of defender Evan Ndicka.

The 22-year-old has been attracting interest from a host of clubs going into the summer transfer window, after impressing in the Bundesliga this season. Don Balon had reported that Manchester United were interested in signing the defender, but it now appears another Premier League club have entered the race.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Tottenham are looking to sign Ndicka, who recently won the Europa League with Frankfurt, as seen in the tweet below.

Evan Ndicka est très courtisé. Tottenham et ManU suivent le défenseur de Francfort, récent vainqueur de la Ligue Europa.

À Monaco, son nom revient avec insistance si Benoît Badiashile est transféré.

Ndicka n’exclut pas de jouer la LDC avec Francfort la saison prochaine. pic.twitter.com/sEOEXugWr4 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) May 20, 2022

Both Manchester United and Tottenham could do with defensive reinforcements.

Ndicka has played in a back three system during his time at Frankfurt, so a move to Tottenham would make a lot of sense. Eric Dier and Ben Davies have played well alongside Cristian Romero this season, but you’d imagine Antonio Conte would want to sign an upgrade if they look to rival Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

Manchester United have had their defensive struggles this season, and it could be about time they consider replacing Harry Maguire. Either that or signing a player to rival him in the hope he steps up his game in fear of losing his place in the starting eleven.