Tottenham have received a boost in their race with Arsenal for a top-four finish.

Rumours began to circulate this week that Harry Kane may miss Tottenham’s pivotal clash with Norwich City, as they look to beat Arsenal in the race for the top four. However, Football.London have confirmed that Kane trained on Saturday leading up to the game, and looks set to be available on the final day of the season.

Tottenham currently sit two points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table, meaning just a draw is likely to see them finish in the top four, and subsequently qualify for the Champions League. Although a draw for Tottenham would put them level on points with Arsenal if The Gunners win, Spurs have a significantly higher goal difference, meaning Arsenal would have to win by 16 goals.

Kane is crucial to the way Tottenham play, not just for his goals, but for his chance creation as well. The England international gets the best out of his fellow forwards, and even though Norwich are already down, having him available is excellent news for Tottenham fans.

