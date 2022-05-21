Transfer journalist announces the decision of Kylian Mbappe

Transfer Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has made a decision on his future.

The French superstar has decided that he will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain next season and will renew his contract on a short-term deal. The decision was made by the forward yesterday and the Italian journalist states that an official announcement could even be made after PSG’s match with Metz tonight.

La decisione è presa dopo la svolta di ieri, forse già oggi l'annuncio: @KMbappe rinnova col @PSG_inside e dice no al @realmadrid con cui aveva da tempo un impegno verbale @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) May 21, 2022

This transfer saga has had many twists and turns, as the PSG star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for some time now. It looked like the 23-year-old was certain to join the La Liga side at one point but then PSG made a huge offer to the Frenchman.

Last week, reports came out stating that Mbappe would reject that offer in favour of Los Blancos but yesterday saw an incredible twist with reports, such as GOAL, stating that the player has an agreement with both clubs, which now builds up to this big announcement, whenever it is officially confirmed by the player.

This is a big blow for Real Madrid who put a lot of time and effort into trying to sign the PSG superstar but there is no doubt that Mbappe will play for the club one day as the forward is still just 23.

As for PSG, this is incredible news as the Ligue 1 outfit keeps hold of their best player, which is a huge boost in their hunt for a first Champions League title. The trident of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar is the club’s best hope of achieving that goal but now need to build a team behind them and employ a coach that can make these stars work together.