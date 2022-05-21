Leeds United are facing a nerve-racking final day showdown.

The Whites currently sit inside the relegation zone and with just one game left to play, not only will Jesse Marsch’s side need to beat Brentford, but they will also need Burnley to drop points against Newcastle United.

Failure for both of those things to happen will see the Yorkshire-based club relegated back to the Championship and that could pave the way for some of their best players to leave Elland Road.

Arguably the side’s most high-profile star is defensive midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

Following what has been a hugely successful two-year breakthrough, the 26-year-old midfielder, who is now a fully-fledged England international, has been linked with most of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including both Manchester sides.

However, one person who feels Eddie Howe’s Magpies should look to enter the race to sign the talented midfielder is former Liverpool forward and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore.

Speaking about the possibility of fans seeing Phillips move to St James’ Park, Collymore, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “A real signing for Newcastle United, if they’re serious, would be [one that is] in their wage structure, a big structure that it is, a senior England international, a guy that has gone under the radar a little bit this season – he’s had his injury problems. But a very good player that can not just mop up in front of the back four that they’ve had problems with, but also to be able to create a little bit as well, he can create opportunities, is Kalvin Phillips.

“I would go head-to-head with the likes of Manchester City. If Manchester City says ‘we will offer you £150,000 – £180,000-per week’ – if you’re Newcastle United, say ‘we’ll offer you £220,000, £230,000, £240,000-per week.

“Ultimately, that is where their financial muscle will show in the next few years.”