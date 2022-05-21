Video: Frank Lampard has huge praise for Everton player after Premier League survival

Thursday night was a special one for everyone associated with Everton as Frank Lampard’s side survived relegation from the Premier League with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. 

The fear of dropping to the Championship was real for the Merseyside club after a terrible season all around and the relief was clear to see in the scenes after the match once safety was officially confirmed.

Everton have released some behind the scenes footage of the dressing room after the match and within it, Lampard can be seen dishing out really high praise to one of his players.

Speaking in front of the squad, the former Chelsea boss took Everton captain Seamus Coleman under his wing and stated about the Irishman: “This fella is, to say in front of everyone, one of the best people I have ever met as a man and what you are, and as a player.”

