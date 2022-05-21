West Ham enter the race for Arsenal transfer target Arthur Melo, who could be set to leave Juventus this summer.

Arsenal have been showing an interest in Arthur for some time now, Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside, but it seems the Brazilian is not Mikel Arteta’s priority this summer.

Sport Mediaset have reported that Arthur is still likely to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer window, and West Ham are believed to be showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

With Mark Noble recently announcing his retirement from football, West Ham will be needing midfield reinforcements. Although their club captain rarely played this season, David Moyes has often had to utilise Pablo Fornals in a deeper role due to a lack of options.

Declan Rice has reportedly been offered an eight-year deal at West Ham, according to talkSPORT, so The Hammers could be looking for a midfielder to partner him as they look to push on after an excellent run in Europe this year.

With Romano reporting that Arsenal aren’t prioritising Arthur at this time, West Ham could have a free run at signing the midfielder. Another midfield option, Alex Kral, was only signed on loan last summer but has only made one Premier League appearance for the club.