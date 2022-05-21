West Ham set to miss out on €15million forward to Serie A sides

West Ham are set to miss out on Udinese’s Gerard Deulofeu as the 28-year-old would prefer to stay in Italy if he is to move this summer.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for the former Everton man for some time, according to Calciomercato, as David Moyes continues his search for a player to support Michail Antonio up front next season.

The Spaniard’s contract with Udinese expires in 2024 and the Serie A side could look to cash in this summer, as Deulofeu is having a great season, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further five, which has helped Udinese up to 12th in Serie A.

The two clubs who look set to pip West Ham to a deal are Napoli and AC Milan. Napoli already tried to bring the 28-year-old to the club when he was at Watford and are currently keeping an eye on the forward, as the future of their star striker Victor Osimhen remains uncertain.

There is also a strong link between the Catalan striker and Milan, and a future meeting between the player’s agent and the Rossoneri club cannot be ruled out once the season is over, states Calciomercato.

Any deal for Deulofeu will cost interested parties €15million but it is certain that West Ham will need to look elsewhere in order to bolster their attack for next season.