27-year-old Lazio star set to join Newcastle this summer

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is ready to move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window for free.

The 27-year-old’s contract with current side Lazio ends this summer and according to Corriere dello Sport, the star is ready to move to Tyneside

Martin Dubravka is the first-choice goalkeeper at Newcastle at the moment, but the Slovakia international is 33-years-old. Strakosha is just 27 and this could be a signing that sees a changing off the guard between the posts at St. James’ Park.

Strakosha joined Lazio’s youth set-up back in 2012 and went on to make his senior debut two years later in 2014. The keeper has gone on to make 164 league appearances for the Serie A side and looks to have played his last game yesterday.

The Albanian international is a 6ft 4 giant and a good shot-stopper and his signing will not only be a good addition to the squad but it saves up money to strengthen in other areas for Eddie Howe as well.