Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has responded to reports claiming Fiorentina won’t be signing him on a permanent transfer this summer.

According to Di Marzio, Fiorentina are not planning to sign Torreira on a permanent deal this summer, after he spent the season on loan at the Italian club.

Torreira took to Instagram to respond to these reports, uploading a picture of himself wearing the Fiorentina shirt, with a host of emojis suggesting people need to be quiet, as seen in the tweet below.

Lucas Torreira on Instagram story, following reports from Italy that Fiorentina will not take up their buy option on him following his loan: “???” [IG: ltorreira34] #afc pic.twitter.com/8Mi4vyJHyk — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 22, 2022

The Arsenal midfielder is set to return to The Emirates if Fiorentina decide not to exercise their option to sign him on a permanent transfer, but it will be interesting to see where he is next season after his latest Instagram post.

Arsenal could do with strengthening their midfield this summer, so adding Torreira to their squad next season wouldn’t be the worst idea. The Uruguayan midfielder has enjoyed a successful time in Italy this season, playing regularly and chipping in with five goals.

Mikel Arteta may have his sights set on a more significant upgrade, to partner Thomas Partey, but reports suggest they have missed out on Boubacar Kamara, according to Fabrizio Romano.