Awful stat shows Arsenal’s weak mentality has cost them a top four spot

One Arsenal stat surely shows that there is a psychological weakness in this squad that has cost them dearly this season.

The Gunners are almost certain to miss out on a place in the top four later today as we prepare for the final round of this season’s Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal need to beat Everton and hope that Norwich City can earn an unlikely win over Tottenham in order to finish fourth, and there surely won’t be much confidence that this will come to pass.

Arsenal are in a poor position due to back-to-back defeats against Spurs and Newcastle, and this stat surely shows what their biggest problem has been…

Arsenal have picked up just four points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, the joint-fewest along with 20th placed Norwich. #afc pic.twitter.com/IokFHdO3Pz — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 22, 2022

Arsenal have lost 13 league games in total, and if they didn’t have such an issue when they go behind, they surely could have turned a few of those defeats into draws or wins, and would then be in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

Even Crystal Palace and Brighton have fewer defeats than Mikel Arteta’s side, who have actually won a pretty impressive 21 games in total – more than Chelsea, who have 20.

This surely needs addressing if Arsenal are to improve next season.