Arsenal ace gives brutal reason for wanting transfer away

Arsenal defender William Saliba appears to have confirmed recent reports that he wants to leave the club and make his transfer to Marseille permanent.

The young Frenchman has impressed in his time on loan in Ligue 1, and it’s surprising he’s never managed to get a first-team opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal may now live to regret that decision, with Saliba recently reported to be keen to make his loan to Marseille permanent, according to RMC Sport.

Saliba himself has now spoken about his future, and he’s given a brutal reason for wanting to leave the Gunners, explaining that he wants to play in the Champions League with Marseille.

That will hurt Arsenal, who look almost certain to miss out on a place in the top four.

“I want to come back and play the Champions’ League. I have never played in it and I want to discover it here,” Saliba is quoted by Get French Football News.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be furious if they lose this top young talent, though at the same time it seems he’s not particularly committed to them, or determined to come back and fight for his place, so it might be worth cashing in on him and moving on.