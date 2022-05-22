Barcelona set sights on another Bayern Munich transfer raid alongside Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a potential double raid on Bayern Munich this summer, with one of Robert Lewandowski’s team-mates also in the club’s sights.

Barca manager Xavi has been quoted by Goal as saying there have been talks over signing Lewandowski this summer, and now there’s more exciting transfer news emerging.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona also want Bayern winger Serge Gnabry as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who will be out of contract this summer.

This could be fine business by the Catalan giants if they manage to pull it off, with Gnabry and Lewandowski so often combining brilliantly up front for Bayern.

Barcelona have struggled this season and need a good transfer window if they are to get back to where they want to be.

Between them, an attacking duo of Lewandowski and Gnabry could really help Barca finally replace the influence of the legendary Lionel Messi up front.

Bayern will surely do whatever they can to avoid losing two of their star players to the same club in one summer, though.