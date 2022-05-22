Benfica boss could look to sign former player from Arsenal this summer

Benfica have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno as a transfer target ahead of this summer’s transfer window and could make a move for the German to replace current goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos.

This is according to Correio da Manha, who reports that Benfica boss Roger Schmidt, who recently took over as manager at Estadio da Luz, likes Leno having previously worked with the German keeper at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 30-year-old lost his place as the Gunners’ number one at the start of the season to summer signing, Aaron Ramsdale, and Arsenal are open to cashing on the German shot-stopper before he becomes a free agent in 2023 states Correio da Manha.

Leno joined Arsenal back in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen and has gone on to play 101 times for the North London club in the Premier League, keeping 25 clean sheets and Sunday could now be his last day as a Gunner as a result of Benfica’s interest.

A fee for the German hasn’t been mentioned as of now but Arsenal will be looking for something considerable as they look to fund other transfers this summer, in what could be a big window for the North London side.