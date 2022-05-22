Karim Benzema has signalled his love for Real Madrid with an interestingly-timed post on his Instagram Live last night.

Following the news that Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain instead of move to the Bernabeu, Benzema posted an image of his hand pointing at the Real Madrid badge.

As noted by The Athletic and others, Mbappe chose to stay at PSG despite also agreeing terms with Real, and this seems to have been the response from Benzema…

Of course, it’s not totally clear if Benzema is sending any kind of message to Mbappe here, but the timing is certainly noteworthy.

Madrid fans will surely be disappointed they couldn’t land Mbappe, but in Benzema they have another world class forward who is enjoying the form of his life at the moment.

The 34-year-old has 44 goals in 45 games in all competitions this season, helping fire Los Blancos to a Champions League final showdown with Liverpool next week.