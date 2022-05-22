Chelsea could move for centre-back deemed untouchable in summer shake up

Chelsea could make a move for Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez as the Blues look to replace their outgoing centre-backs this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is set to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of the season, with both players going to La Liga on a free transfer. As a result, the German will look to bring in two replacements from the exact same league.

One of these is Jose Gimenez, a player deemed untouchable by his manager Diego Simeone reports Todofichajes. The La Liga side doesn’t want to sell one of their best centre-backs but if a big offer arrives at the door, they will listen – a fee of around €80million should suffice.

The Uruguayan will most likely partner Sevilla’s Jules Kounde next season, as journalist Andreas Korssund has stated that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Kounde and are also ready to pay the 23-year-old’s asking price once their takeover is completed and sanctions on the club can finally end.

?| EXCL: Jules Kounde is closing in on a move to Chelsea. The Blues will conclude talks with Sevilla as soon as Boehly's takeover is complete & they are ready to pay the required fee. ?? #CFC Personal terms have already been agreed & the Frenchman is only waiting for Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/BJYeBgjHAn — Andreas Korssund (@kors_andreas) May 20, 2022

Considering Chelsea are losing two of their current centre-backs for free, this whole operation could be quite expensive for the Premier League side. Luckily, the Blues have plenty of options in the forward areas and can afford to focus on their defence but there isn’t much room for error if something unexpected occurs.

Should both arrive in Tuchel’s squad this summer, this could be a brilliant window for the London club, an expensive one but these two stars will certainly justify the money over time.