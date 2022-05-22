Chelsea identify transfer priority this summer as damning stat reveals the extent of the problem

Chelsea have reportedly decided that they will prioritise forwards in this summer’s transfer window.

This is clearly a problem area for the Blues, with the Guardian noting that Mason Mount is the club’s only player to reach double figures for goals in the Premier League this season.

Even Romelu Lukaku only has eight league goals, while Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have just four each – numbers that are far from good enough for a team hoping to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

Chelsea’s signing of Lukaku last summer led some pundits to believe Thomas Tuchel’s side could be favourites for the title this term, but they’ve fallen away from the top two and also lost both cup finals to Liverpool.

Which forwards should be Chelsea transfer targets?

Chelsea would do well to join the running for someone like Darwin Nunez, who has been in outstanding form for Benfica this season, while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be another option worth considering as he has just a year to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

The Guardian doesn’t name any names in their piece, but Leeds United winger Raphinha might be another one worth keeping an eye on, following Fabrizio Romano’s claims in his recent CaughtOffside column.