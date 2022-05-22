Newcastle United have reportedly discussed a potential transfer move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer.

The Netherlands international hasn’t been entirely convincing since joining Barca from Lyon last year, and it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move in the near future.

Still, despite Newcastle considering a move for Depay, according to Fabrizio Romano, in conversation with Gazzetta dello Five, it seems he’s more likely to remain at the Nou Camp for a bit longer.

It would have been some statement for the Magpies to make him their latest big-name signing, while the former Manchester United man has also been linked with other Premier League clubs.

Fichajes claim Arsenal and West Ham are also among his suitors, and he could also have been a terrific addition for either of those.

The Gunners need more firepower up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract this summer.

West Ham, meanwhile, could do with being less reliant on Michail Antonio up front, with David Moyes’ side in need of more sources of goals to continue to build on the progress they’ve made in recent years.