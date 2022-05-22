West Ham are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Talks have already taken place over a deal, with Watford ready to cash in on the 24-year-old after their relegation this season, according to Football Insider.

Dennis has scored 10 goals in 33 games in the Premier League this season – not too bad for a player having to cope with playing up front in such a poor Watford side.

The Nigeria international could surely add something to this Hammers squad, with David Moyes in need of more options up front after becoming overly reliant on Michail Antonio to lead the line.

Jarrod Bowen has also chipped in with goals in this outstanding season, but there’s surely also room for more of an out-and-out centre-forward like Dennis as well.

Football Insider’s report suggests other clubs may also be in the running for Dennis, however, so it remains to be seen if West Ham can move into pole position.