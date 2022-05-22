Aston Villa and Arsenal are both set for a busy transfer window this summer, but it seems the latter are set to miss out on one of their targets.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Boubacar Kamara, and a deal has almost been verbally agreed upon. The French midfielder is out of contract at Marseille this summer, and it seems the Midlands club have fought off some heavy competition to sign the 22-year-old.

Aston Villa are closing on Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille as free agent signing. @MatteMoretto ?? #AVFC Deal not signed yet but verbally almost agreed. Work in progress. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022

Arsenal were also interested in Kamara, according to Fichajes, but the project at Villa Park is clearly too attractive for him to turn down.

Aston Villa recently announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, and with the recent signings of Danny Ings and Lucas Digne, Steven Gerrard is beginning to build a formidable squad going into next season.

After a disappointing year overall, Villa could be looking to make a push for European football, especially if they continue to recruit in the way they have been. If Gerrard is looking to implement a possession-based style next season, Kamara is the perfect man for the job.