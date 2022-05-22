Tottenham are reportedly lining up a potential summer transfer window swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt wide-man Filip Kostic.

The Serbia international has had an outstanding season, weighing in with 13 assists in all competitions, helping his club win the Europa League final against Rangers.

Kostic’s performances also saw him named Player of the Season in the Europa League, and it could now earn him a big move to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Express, Spurs manager Antonio Conte has admired Kostic for some time, and he could now be available for a bargain £25million.

That seems like it has the potential to be great business by Tottenham, with Kostic looking an ideal fit to play as a wing-back for Conte.

The 29-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the unconvincing Sergio Reguilon, and perhaps on Ryan Sessegnon as well, even though he’s been in fine form this season.

Spurs fans will hope to see Conte backed in the transfer market this summer, as the Italian tactician has shown what he can do with teams as long as he has the players he wants.