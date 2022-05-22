Frank Lampard will be looking to strengthen his Everton squad in the summer to ensure they don’t slip into another relegation battle, and he could be targeting his former club, Chelsea.

Recent reports suggested Lampard was planning to use his Chelsea connections to sign Conor Gallagher, according to talkSPORT (via CaughtOffside), and the Crystal Palace loanee isn’t the only player he’s looking to bring to Goodison Park.

According to The Sun, Levi Colwill is also one of his targets, as he looks to bolster the Everton defence in time for next season. The 19-year-old spent this season on loan at Huddersfield and will be hoping to take them to the Premier League in their upcoming playoff final.

A move to Everton could be the perfect experience for the Chelsea defender.

Despite a lack of experience, Colwill has been one of the best defenders in the Championship this season. To start regularly in a physical league at such a young age is a credit to the English defender, and it’s believed he will be given a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

If the German manager feels he needs another loan spell, Everton could be the ideal club for him. With regular injuries to Yerry Mina, and inconsistent performances from Michael Keane and Mason Holgate, the 19-year-old should receive a fair amount of game time.