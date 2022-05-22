Goalkeeper Robin Olsen assaulted by Manchester City fan following pitch invasion

Manchester City have released a statement after Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted by a pitch invader.

After Manchester City completed a monumental comeback to secure the Premier League title, and the fans flooded to pitch to celebrate with the players. Unfortunately, however, one fan has reportedly assaulted Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen, which has been confirmed by both Steven Gerrard and Manchester City.

Gerrard was quick to insist Manchester City need to be questioned for the actions of one of their fans, as seen in the tweet below.

Shortly after the incident, Manchester City released a statement on the club’s official website.

The statement read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch. The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

Unfortunately, there has been an influx of pitch invasions in recent weeks, and this isn’t the first time an incident like this has occurred. Although seeing fans run onto the pitch to celebrate can be an incredible sight, there’s always one or two people that let the fanbase down.

Hopefully, the police and Manchester City can identify the culprit, and grant them the punishment they deserve.

