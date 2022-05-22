Personal terms agreed: Chelsea closing in on first summer signing

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The talented young France international has long been linked with the Blues, and it now seems the move is finally edging closer to completion.

According to journalist Andreas Korssund in the tweet below, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Kounde and are also ready to pay the 23-year-old’s asking price once their takeover is completed and sanctions on the club can finally end…

?| EXCL: Jules Kounde is closing in on a move to Chelsea. The Blues will conclude talks with Sevilla as soon as Boehly's takeover is complete & they are ready to pay the required fee. ?? #CFC Personal terms have already been agreed & the Frenchman is only waiting for Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/BJYeBgjHAn — Andreas Korssund (@kors_andreas) May 20, 2022

Kounde looks a world class talent who is badly needed at Stamford Bridge right now, with Thomas Tuchel facing a crisis at the back.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are free agents this summer, and it won’t be easy to replace two such important players.

Kounde, however, has shown that he could be a fine signing for one of Europe’s elite clubs, and should help Chelsea recover and rebuild their defence next season.

CFC fans will now just hope the Todd Boehly takeover can go through as soon as possible and end all the uncertainty surrounding the club.