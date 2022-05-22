Player’s reps in England as Manchester United in pole position to wrap up transfer

Manchester United reportedly look to be in pole position to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

The Red Devils face some competition for the signing of Timber, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager, but it seems the player’s representatives are currently in England to learn about Man Utd’s plans.

See below for Shrager’s tweets on United’s pursuit of Timber, who has looked an exciting young talent in the Eredivisie after developing well under Erik ten Hag, who will be leaving Ajax to take over at Old Trafford this summer…

At this moment, Timber to Manchester United is not done, and there is competition from other clubs, but Jurrien’s representation is currently in England to learn about MUFC’s plans — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) May 22, 2022

There is a belief that Manchester United are currently the frontrunners to sign Jurrien Timber — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) May 22, 2022

United surely need to add a talent like Timber to their squad this summer, with the youngster looking like he could already be a significant upgrade on struggling defensive players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will get a deal for Timber done, but fans will hope there are also alternatives in mind in case they miss out on his signature.